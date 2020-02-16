Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,387 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $210.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $210.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

