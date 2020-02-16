S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,710 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 6.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of S&P Global worth $714,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $20,911,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $307.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

