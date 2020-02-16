Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software by 42.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $314.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

