Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.