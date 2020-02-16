Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 558 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $104.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

