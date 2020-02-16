Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 123,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,808,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

