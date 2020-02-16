Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $70.73 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,022 shares of company stock worth $10,760,611 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.