Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $227.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

