Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.85 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

