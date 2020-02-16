Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.03 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL opened at $42.60 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.