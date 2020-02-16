Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 239.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.