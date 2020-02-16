Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,279 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

