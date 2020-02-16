Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 5,135 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

