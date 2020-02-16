Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

