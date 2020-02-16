Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 329.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $11,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 269.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 268,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

