Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,069 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $735.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.88. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $358.07 and a 1 year high of $735.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

