Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

