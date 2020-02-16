Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $103.25 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

