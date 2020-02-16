Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $36.68 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

