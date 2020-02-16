Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,750,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

