Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.71 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

