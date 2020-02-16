California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,751,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,581 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $146,637.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $597,466.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,375 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.