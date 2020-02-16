Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

VIRT stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

