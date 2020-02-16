Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAST. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

