Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.38 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 227.13%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $1,173,210. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

