BidaskClub Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Investors Title stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $134.04 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
