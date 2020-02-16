BidaskClub Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Investors Title stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $134.04 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investors Title by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

