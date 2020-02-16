BidaskClub Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to “Buy”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 681.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 664.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,757,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in 2U by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 995,581 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

