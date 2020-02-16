BidaskClub Upgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LBAI. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $853.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.
