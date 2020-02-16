BidaskClub Upgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LBAI. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $853.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

