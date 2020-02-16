MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Shares of MYRG stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
