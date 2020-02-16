MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.