Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of SNPS opened at $163.35 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Analyst Recommendations for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Virtu Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
Virtu Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
Carrols Restaurant Group Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Carrols Restaurant Group Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report