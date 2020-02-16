Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of SNPS opened at $163.35 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

