ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 106.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

