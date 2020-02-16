BidaskClub Lowers Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Hold

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.
