BidaskClub Lowers Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Hold

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 85,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

