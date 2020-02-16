PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

