BidaskClub Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of MRNA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Virtu Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
Virtu Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
Carrols Restaurant Group Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Carrols Restaurant Group Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report