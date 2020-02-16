BidaskClub Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of MRNA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

