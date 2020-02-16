R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.26 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

