BidaskClub Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Strong Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
