BidaskClub Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Strong Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

