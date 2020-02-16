Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Investar has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

