Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,970 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $98.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.