Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 162,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 124,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.