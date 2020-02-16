California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after buying an additional 91,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

