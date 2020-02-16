California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Oil States International worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIS opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OIS. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

