California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 305,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.20 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

