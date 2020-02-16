California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 128,269 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

