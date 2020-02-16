California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,712,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,781,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 231,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,050 over the last three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

