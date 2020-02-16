California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 121,543 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Caleres worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $3,575,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $2,924,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

