Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

PINC opened at $32.00 on Friday. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

