California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Patterson Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.