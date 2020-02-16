California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 40,016 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTA opened at $51.89 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

