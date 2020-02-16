California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

