California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 518.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.19 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.